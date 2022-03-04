$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

