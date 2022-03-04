1,191 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014 in the last quarter.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

