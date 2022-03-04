$125.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to report sales of $125.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.60 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $574.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.68 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

