$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to post sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $140.48 million. Progress Software posted sales of $131.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $609.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.