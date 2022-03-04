$145.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post $145.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.90 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $698.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $915.01 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $43.96. 1,263,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

