$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.49 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,013. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

