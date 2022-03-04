16,600 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

