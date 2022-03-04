1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of DIBS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 391,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.