1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

