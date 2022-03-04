$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.41.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $210.72. 18,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,406. Biogen has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

