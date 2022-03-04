$226.31 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $227.93 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $957.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.55 million to $966.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $204,087. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 252.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

