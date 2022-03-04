3,720 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

