3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $18.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

