40,720 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

