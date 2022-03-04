$5.14 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will post $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63. Cigna posted earnings of $4.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $237.81 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

