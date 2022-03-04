$530.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $530.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.18 million to $549.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $492.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.