5,695 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.63. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

