5,963 Shares in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrons 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFOR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. Barrons 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

