$7.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report $7.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.47 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.80. 3,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,586. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.02.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.