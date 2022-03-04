81,276 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 199,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

