8,623 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $40.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

