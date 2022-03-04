$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $93.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

LVLU traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.