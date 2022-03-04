$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $93.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

LVLU traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

