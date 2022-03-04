a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.64. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,507 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

