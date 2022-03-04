AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Buys $1,998,632.74 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after buying an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.