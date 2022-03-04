Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,952. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

