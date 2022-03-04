Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 281,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 157,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

