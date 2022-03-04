Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 281,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.60.
Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
