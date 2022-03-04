Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31.

