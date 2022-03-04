ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.82) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 109,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,614. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

