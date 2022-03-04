ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

