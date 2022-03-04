ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,682. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,357 shares of company stock worth $2,173,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

