Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ACER traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.39.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
