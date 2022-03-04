Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.