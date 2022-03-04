Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. HP accounts for 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,803 shares of company stock worth $5,180,424. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 1,121,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,977. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.