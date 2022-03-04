Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 12,503 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 548,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

