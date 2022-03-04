ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,961. The firm has a market cap of $998.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

