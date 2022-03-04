Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,516.96 ($33.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,065.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,172.44. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.