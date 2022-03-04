Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.75.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.