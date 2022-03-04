AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

