Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Aecon Group has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

