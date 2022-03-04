Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 211,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,542,241 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.