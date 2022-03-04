Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.23

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.23 and last traded at $128.55, with a volume of 3060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

