Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,808. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

