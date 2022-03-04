Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 104,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,866,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

