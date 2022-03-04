Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after buying an additional 464,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

