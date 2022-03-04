Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:RICO remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Agrico Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,011,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
