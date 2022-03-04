Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$11,633.92 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.84, for a total value of C$11,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,207.52.

TSE AC traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,831. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AC has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

