Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.25 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.41 ($3.83).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.76 ($4.23) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.10 and a 200 day moving average of €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

