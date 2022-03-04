Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

AKBTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

