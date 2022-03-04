Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

