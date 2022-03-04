Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.71 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $186.21 million and $22.71 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00300590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00087706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

