Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $82.89 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

